Hattiesburg, Petal Lowe's affected by...

Hattiesburg, Petal Lowe's affected by nationwide layoffs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A representative from the company's Public Relations Department confirmed that the Petal and Hattiesburg locations laid off at least four people locally because of a new staffing restructuring system. The company experienced a dip in sales in August and September that hurt third-quarter profits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec '16 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC