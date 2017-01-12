Hattiesburg museum to honor veterans from Global War on Terrorism
Hattiesburg's African-American Military History Museum will host an event in their honor at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26. Museum staff are trying to contact as many veterans as possible by Friday, Jan. 20, to include them in the event. "We want to get the word out to our community and let them know that we want to recognize them, we want to honor them and we want to know their stories, their experience, so that we can share it with our community," said Latoya Norman, museum manager.
