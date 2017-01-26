Hattiesburg apartments offering one month free rent to tornado victims
Breckenridge Park, a 336-unit apartment community located in Hattiesburg, is donating one month free rent and waiving all upfront move-in fees* upon move-in for each apartment occupied by those who are displaced due to the massive storms. "It is our mission at Blue Ridge, and at each of our communities, to create a positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it" said Regional Manager of Breckenridge Park, Terry Ragland.
