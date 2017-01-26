Harrison Co. students collect thousands of pennies for Petal storm victims
Hundreds of students at Royal Oaks Elementary School in Harrison County are working to help devastated storm victims in Hattiesburg and Petal through a program called "Pennies for Petal." Five-year-old Gavin Ardis is one of the students taking part.
