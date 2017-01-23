Fire fighters survey damage and searc...

Fire fighters survey damage and search for victims after the Jan. 21 tornado. Source: WDAM

Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

With four confirmed dead and dozens injured, Hattiesburg and Petal residents are in need of help after the Jan. 21 tornado. According to United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Petal Harvey Baptist Church is in need of volunteers to work the ice distribution center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Hattiesburg, MS

