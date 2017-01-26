DuBard School to host Multisensory Ma...

DuBard School to host Multisensory Math Workshop

WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at The University of Southern Mississippi is hosting a two-day multisensory math workshop, offering hands-on, evidence-based strategies for meeting the needs of all students in critical skill areas. General education teachers working in math from basic skills to algebra, elementary school math teachers, speech-language pathologists, special education teachers, and academic language therapists are encouraged to attend.

