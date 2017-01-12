Donors help Hattiesburg Zoo increase flamingo colony
Moselle Elementary School's Junior Beta Club, Petal Primary School's PTO and the Krewe of Zeus received trophies Thursday for contributing funds to aid the zoo's purchase of eight new Chilean flamingos. They were bought from Sea World Orlando and were in quarantine until Thursday afternoon, when they were introduced into the zoo's colony.
