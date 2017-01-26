Damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through Hattiesburg and Petal. Source: WDAM
The Mississippi Forestry Commission conducted an aerial detection flight of the area affected by the EF-3 tornado that traveled through Lamar, Forrest, and Perry counties on January 21, 2017. The purpose was to assess damage to forested acreage and estimate the potential economic impact, according to the Mississippi Forrestry Commission.
