City of Petal says they have problems with response times. Photo credit WDAM
The city of Petal said it has a problem with response times when it comes to emergency situations, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx and Petal Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. "The fire department brought to my attention that we are having some issues with AAA ambulance getting on the scene of some medical emergencies in what they consider to be a reasonable response time," Marx said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC