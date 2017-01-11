City of Petal says they have problems...

City of Petal says they have problems with response times. Photo credit WDAM

The city of Petal said it has a problem with response times when it comes to emergency situations, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx and Petal Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. "The fire department brought to my attention that we are having some issues with AAA ambulance getting on the scene of some medical emergencies in what they consider to be a reasonable response time," Marx said.

