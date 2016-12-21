Change of venue sought on charges related to police killings
Hattiesburg police officers carry the coffin of their fallen colleague, Officer Liquori Tate, after the funeral service in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Saturday, May 16, 2015 at West Point Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|9 hr
|Tagged
|3
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC