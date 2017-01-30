Calvary Baptist Church accepting donations for tornado victims

Calvary Baptist Church will taking donations until Feb. 5 for the victims of the tornado that passed through Petal and Hattiesburg on Feb. 21. Kerrie Blissard, West Point - Clay County EMA director, said she will be delivering the donations on Feb. 6. "The church contacted me to find out what the affected communities needed," Blissard said. "I was happy to help and take the donations to Hattiesburg."

