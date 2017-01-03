Blues Legend and Playing For Change Advocate Vasti Jackson Receives 2017 Grammy Nomination
Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Playing For Change artist and advocate Vasti Jackson has been nominated by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences for "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers" in the 2017 Traditional Blues Category. As part of the achievement, Jackson will appear in a special performance at the Grammy Museum - Mississippi Night on Thursday, February 9. Jackson's sixth album, "The Soul of Jimmie Rodgers," is a body of work celebrating the powerful influence the blues had on Rodgers, the recognized father of country music, in an acoustic setting of voice and guitar.
