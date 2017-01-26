Bible is found untouched after Mississippi tornado

'It's inspiring to the nation': Deadly tornado rips through college chapel but leaves BIBLE unscathed and lying open to passage reading 'God is our refuge and our strength' A Bible miraculously emerged unscathed and opened on a telling passage after a tornado that was traveling at around 150mph ripped through the chapel in which it was placed. Staff at William Carey University in southern Mississippi were stunned when they found the holy book undamaged and in its original position despite the window next to it being smashed to pieces.

