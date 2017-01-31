Baseball schedule altered for this weekend's gamesTornadoes that...

Tornadoes that swept through south Mississippi on Jan. 21 have altered this weekend's Cumberland baseball schedule in the Hattiesburg, Miss., area, forcing host William Carey to find alternate sites for games because of damage to the WCU campus. Tornadoes swept through the Pine Belt area in south Mississippi during the early morning hours of Jan. 21, damaging every building on the William Carey campus in south Hattiesburg and also homes and business in the Petal area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.