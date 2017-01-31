Baseball schedule altered for this weekend's gamesTornadoes that...
Tornadoes that swept through south Mississippi on Jan. 21 have altered this weekend's Cumberland baseball schedule in the Hattiesburg, Miss., area, forcing host William Carey to find alternate sites for games because of damage to the WCU campus. Tornadoes swept through the Pine Belt area in south Mississippi during the early morning hours of Jan. 21, damaging every building on the William Carey campus in south Hattiesburg and also homes and business in the Petal area.
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Jan 27
|He is a POS
|4
|Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor...
|Jan 25
|Paperboys
|1
|Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help
|Jan 24
|Time
|1
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Jan 21
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Jan 21
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
