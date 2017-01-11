Bank on Hattiesburg coalition to help community improve finances in 2017
Bank On Hattiesburg - a coalition of city officials, banks, credit unions and non-profits - aspires to help Hattiesburg-area families become financially fit in 2017. The Coalition is affording citizens a free opportunity to learn from best-selling author and prominent economic empowerment thought leader, John Hope Bryant, during a financial forum dubbed Linked Up: Steps to Better Finances in 2017, on January 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Train Depot, 308 Newman Street.
