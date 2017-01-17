At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter t...

At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast

Four people are confirmed dead in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after at least 5 tornadoes touched down there and in three other southeastern states on Saturday morning. Authorities in Hattiesburg confirmed that four people died after a large tornado hit the area, leaving a trail of destroyed homes, collapsed buildings, downed power lines, and residents trapped in their homes.

