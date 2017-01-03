As allies of Martin Luther King, Jews must fight for the civil rights of Muslims

As we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., American Jews should reflect anew upon the epic struggle he led to free African-Americans from the shackles of bigotry and take pride in the singular role played by the Jewish community in support of King and African-Americans. As we await the advent of the new Trump administration, it is more important than ever for our community to reconnect with that uplifting chapter in American history half a century ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.