An Employer's Horror Story For Friday The 13th: Retaliation Claim Survives 13-Year Gap
January 2017 is one of those rare months including a Friday the 13th, which might bring to mind a horror movie where a seemingly vanquished killer somehow rises to his feet once again! to wreak havoc on his stunned victims. Just like an undead specter rising from the grave long after you think it's been killed off, an employer recently faced a retaliation claim despite the fact that a 13-year gap existed between the alleged protected activity and the adverse action.
