Amid the tornado wreckage in Mississi...

Amid the tornado wreckage in Mississippi, a bible is left untouched

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

SEPTEMBER 5: A person reads the Bible during the heat of the day in a shelter housing more than 1,600 people on September 5, 2005 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hurricane Katrina displaced thousands in the cities of Hattiesburg, Laurel and Meridian which are still struggling to regain power and water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helping hands: Region steps up to plate for tor... 6 hr Paperboys 1
News Our Opinion: Weekend tornado victims need our help Tue Time 1
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Jan 21 bull dog 2
was u in the tornado 1 21 2017 Jan 21 hit hard 2
News Colon cancer car tags ready to roll Jan 3 Tagged 3
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec '16 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Tal Braddock 3
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC