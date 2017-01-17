After The Storm: Pine Belt begins long recovery effort
Electric Crews returned to work early Sunday morning to continue getting power back on for the thousands in the Pine Belt in the dark. Four people died after a large tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg and Petal in the early hours of Saturday morning.
