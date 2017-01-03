Additional suspect sought in Hub City...

Additional suspect sought in Hub City club shooting

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a Hub City night club shooting. Lionel Amerson Jr., is wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection to a Dec. 26 shooting that happened at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP around 3 a.m. "We hold active warrants for the arrest of Lionel Amerson Jr., for accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to that shooting," Hattiesburg Police Lt.

