4th suspect jailed in Hub City shooting
He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that happened Jan. 4 in the 100 block of Fredna Street. Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections.
