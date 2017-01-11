2 Hattiesburg residents arrested in Tippah County murder case
WTVA reported that Hattiesburg residents Anna Michelle Grace, 28, and David Turner, 27, were charged with second-degree murder for the death of Robert Hoose, 30 of Tippah County. Other suspects in the murder case include Kimberley Glisson, 30, and Charles Pedigo, 31, both of Tippah County.
