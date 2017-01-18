18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
A tree branch went through the roof into the nursery at Lockhart Church of God in Lauderdale, Miss., when a tornado went through the area late Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. A broom rests against a stool next to a demolished mobile home on Lockhart Trailer Court Road in Lauderdale, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Sat
|bull dog
|2
|was u in the tornado 1 21 2017
|Sat
|hit hard
|2
|Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
|Jan 3
|Tagged
|3
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec '16
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC