1 charged in Hub City fatal wreck

23 hrs ago

Laura Gerard, 41 of Vernon, Florida, was charged with DUI negligence, resulting in death of another, and booked into the Forrest County Jail early Friday morning. The accident, which occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 63 mile marker on the southbound side of Interstate 59 in Lamar County.

