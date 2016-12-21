Trolley offering free rides on New Year's Eve
New Years Eve is Saturday, and the Hattiesburg Trolley will be in full service again on that night with free rides. Grove Transit owner Dan Reid said that the service is expecting a lot of volume on that night and will even have a second vehicle in service for the evening.
