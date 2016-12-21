Rev. Kenneth Fairley/Source: Forrest County Jail

Hattiesburg pastor Kenneth Fairley, who was convicted of defrauding the U.S. government tied to money from the Housing and Urban Development agency, has been denied his request for a continuance on his sentencing. Fairley, 62, is set to be sentenced Monday, Dec. 19, at the United States District Court William M. Colmer Federal Building in Hattiesburg.

