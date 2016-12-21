Members of the Hattiesburg fire department question HFD promotion practices. Source: WDAM
A lieutenant with the Hattiesburg Fire Department sent a letter to the Hattiesburg City Council asking member to review "the fairness and accuracy of the procedures currently being used for promotion testing at the City of Hattiesburg Fires Department," including "that favoritism is shown in promotions," "inconsistent scores are given by the interview board for promotions" and "that promotions are not given in order of rank." "For an officer to feel that strongly about writing a letter - subjecting himself to whatever ridicule he could possibly get from his hierarchy or from the administration - to me, it sends a strong signal that hey, there is reason to have concern," said Kim Bradley, Ward 1 Hattiesburg City Councilman.
