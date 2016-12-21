Hundreds of toys were donated bby the 177th Armored Brigade. Source: WDAM
A Hattiesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars post is showing its appreciation for current soldiers serving at Camp Shelby this Christmas. Members of St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 have donated hundreds of toys to the children of troops serving in the 177th Armored Brigade.
