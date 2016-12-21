Hub City holds vigil to remember the homeless
The city of Hattiesburg partnered with the Pine Belt Coalition on Homelessness to host a vigil Wednesday in honor of homeless individuals who died this year. "We feel like it's important to mark their lives, the end of their lives and treat them as sacred," Corbin explained.
