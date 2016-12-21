Hickerson was denied bond on July 27.
The Navy sailor accused of stabbing a woman more than 100 times inside a St. Martin hotel room pleaded not guilty Thursday to capital murder. Dwanya Hickerson had his arraignment a short time ago in a Jackson County courtroom.
