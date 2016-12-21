Hattiesburg police, firefighters take needy kids on Christmas shopping sprees
Children were given gift cards by the store and were allowed to buy toys, games or anything else they wanted. "The humbling thing about it is most of these kids, they get stuff for their siblings and their parents, stuff like that," said Chad Young, a motor officer with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
