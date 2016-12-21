Hattiesburg pharmacy technician arrested for multiple fraud charges
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that a Hattiesburg pharmacy technician has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Health and Human Services Division of the Office of Inspector General, the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Attorney General's Insurance Integrity Division. Austin Grant O'dom, 33, was arrested last week following two separate indictments by a Forrest County grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
|Two Mississippi organizations leading the charg...
|Oct '16
|Just A Reminder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC