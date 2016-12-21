Hattiesburg pharmacy technician arrested for multiple fraud charges

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Tuesday that a Hattiesburg pharmacy technician has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Health and Human Services Division of the Office of Inspector General, the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Attorney General's Insurance Integrity Division. Austin Grant O'dom, 33, was arrested last week following two separate indictments by a Forrest County grand jury.

