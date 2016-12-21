Hattiesburg pharmacy tech arrested fo...

Hattiesburg pharmacy tech arrested for medicaid fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Attorney General Jim Hood announced that a Hattiesburg pharmacy technician has been arrested following a joint investigation by the Health and Human Services Division of the Office of Inspector General, the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Attorney General's Insurance Integrity Division. Austin Grant O'dom, 33, was arrested last week following two separate indictments by a Forrest County grand jury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hattiesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog Dec 19 Wait and See 1
Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11) Dec 9 Reggie Chapman 2
News Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12) Dec 7 Tal Braddock 3
Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16) Dec 6 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 3
Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06) Dec 6 BIBLEsaysearthisflat 9
petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14) Nov '16 Erica 7
News Two Mississippi organizations leading the charg... Oct '16 Just A Reminder 2
See all Hattiesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hattiesburg Forum Now

Hattiesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hattiesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hattiesburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC