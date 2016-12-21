Colon cancer car tags ready to roll
BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Graphic artist Leslie Geoghegan, Dr. Sam Pace and barber Aaron Washington all had a hand in bringing new colorectal cancer awareness tags from concept to reality. The tags, which will support the 70X2020 Initiative, have exceeded the number of preorders required for production and should be out on the road this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|Erica
|7
|Two Mississippi organizations leading the charg...
|Oct '16
|Just A Reminder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC