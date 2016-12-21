City of Hattiesburg offers Christmas ...

City of Hattiesburg offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program

1 hr ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg's Urban Forestry Division is preparing for its Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program. The community is invited to recycle their Christmas trees from December 30-February 28. There are four, drop-off points for the disposal of live Christmas trees.

