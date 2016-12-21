City of Hattiesburg offers Christmas Tree Recycling Program
The City of Hattiesburg's Urban Forestry Division is preparing for its Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program. The community is invited to recycle their Christmas trees from December 30-February 28. There are four, drop-off points for the disposal of live Christmas trees.
