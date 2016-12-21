Brown water in Hattiesburg's Parkhaven neighborhood. Source: Parkhaven Neighborhood Association
Residents in Hattiesburg's Parkhaven neighborhood say the city isn't following through on agreements to to help them deal with discolored water, and some say they shouldn't be paying for water they can't drink. Earlier this month, Mayor Johnny DuPree sent a letter to the Parkhaven Neighborhood Association laying out some solutions to at least warn residents when the water could be the most brown, like when fire hydrants are being flushed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Hattiesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mack's On The River Owner Shoots Dog
|Dec 19
|Wait and See
|1
|Review: Affinity Retreat (Jun '11)
|Dec 9
|Reggie Chapman
|2
|Veteran Supreme Court Justice Randolph challeng... (Oct '12)
|Dec 7
|Tal Braddock
|3
|Flags flying half staff for Orlando victims???? (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|3
|Bigfoot Sightings Near Hattiesburg (Dec '06)
|Dec 6
|BIBLEsaysearthisflat
|9
|petal schools are always fair and does not disc... (Nov '14)
|Nov 22
|Erica
|7
|Two Mississippi organizations leading the charg...
|Oct '16
|Just A Reminder
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hattiesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC