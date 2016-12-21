Brown water in Hattiesburg's Parkhaven neighborhood. Source: Parkhaven Neighborhood Association

Residents in Hattiesburg's Parkhaven neighborhood say the city isn't following through on agreements to to help them deal with discolored water, and some say they shouldn't be paying for water they can't drink. Earlier this month, Mayor Johnny DuPree sent a letter to the Parkhaven Neighborhood Association laying out some solutions to at least warn residents when the water could be the most brown, like when fire hydrants are being flushed.

