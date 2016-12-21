Autopsy released in death of Covington County man
Bennie Barnes, 63, of Collins, was discovered on May 1, 2016, by a hunter in the woods near Lake Mike Connor, close to the Jeff Davis County line, according to Covington County Sheriff Stann Smith. Autopsy results show Barnes died from an apparent overdose, and the manner of death was ruled as accidental, according to Covington County Sheriff's Department investigators.
