LTI Hires Director of Quality Assurance
Jonathan Faia now oversees their corporate quality assurance system and directs material testing, non-destructive testing and the calibration lab. Jonathan Faia, Laboratory Testing Inc. In his new role, he directs material testing, non-destructive testing and the calibration lab, maintains their corporate quality assurance system, oversees preparation of certified test reports, administers the industry specifications program for testing and calibration, and leads all activities related to Continuous Improvement.
