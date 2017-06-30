Ex-American Realty CFO Block Convicted of Accounting Fraud an hour ago
The former chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Partners Inc. was convicted of misleading investors by falsely inflating a key financial metric used to evaluate the performance of the real estate investment trust. Brian Block, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, was found guilty Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan following a trial that began June 12. He faces years in prison when he's sentenced on Oct. 26. Block, 44, was convicted of helping orchestrate a fraud with the company's chief accounting officer, Lisa McAlister, who pleaded guilty in June 2016 and is cooperating with the government.
