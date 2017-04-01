Harrisburg school board candidate con...

Harrisburg school board candidate continues fight to knock opponent off ballot

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 1, 2017 Read more: PennLive.com

Harrisburg school board candidate Carrie Fowler thought she had secured her spot on the Democratic primary ballot earlier this month when she won a court challenge against her petitions. The school board opponent who initially challenged her, Richard Soto, has filed an appeal, asking the Commonwealth Court to intervene in the case and review the ruling by Common Pleas Judge Scott Evans that kept Fowler on the ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hatfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Farm-to-plate restaurant to set up shop in Quak... May 8 Qtown Brown 14
News What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13) Apr '17 Democrappy 2
Mary jane (Jan '16) Mar '17 Johnny d 4
North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS Mar '17 Johnny d 2
Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF (Sep '16) Feb '17 Jim bobcock 5
adult world (Jun '11) Jan '17 Eaturupper 13
News DUI Arrests (Jan '12) Oct '16 joe 11
See all Hatfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hatfield Forum Now

Hatfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hatfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Hatfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,531 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC