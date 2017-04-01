Harrisburg school board candidate continues fight to knock opponent off ballot

Harrisburg school board candidate Carrie Fowler thought she had secured her spot on the Democratic primary ballot earlier this month when she won a court challenge against her petitions. The school board opponent who initially challenged her, Richard Soto, has filed an appeal, asking the Commonwealth Court to intervene in the case and review the ruling by Common Pleas Judge Scott Evans that kept Fowler on the ballot.

