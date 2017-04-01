Harrisburg school board candidate continues fight to knock opponent off ballot
Harrisburg school board candidate Carrie Fowler thought she had secured her spot on the Democratic primary ballot earlier this month when she won a court challenge against her petitions. The school board opponent who initially challenged her, Richard Soto, has filed an appeal, asking the Commonwealth Court to intervene in the case and review the ruling by Common Pleas Judge Scott Evans that kept Fowler on the ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Hatfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farm-to-plate restaurant to set up shop in Quak...
|May 8
|Qtown Brown
|14
|What's Open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? (Jan '13)
|Apr '17
|Democrappy
|2
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Johnny d
|4
|North Penn School Board--PATRONAGE JOBS
|Mar '17
|Johnny d
|2
|Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock
|5
|adult world (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Eaturupper
|13
|DUI Arrests (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|joe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Hatfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC