Bill sheds light on municipal authority actions

Sunday Mar 19 Read more: The Times-Tribune

House lawmakers could vote this week on legislation to shed more light on the sale or purchase of public water and sewer systems by municipal authorities. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Robert Godshall, R-53, Hatfield, introduced it to address the purchase by a municipal authority of a troubled water system in his Montgomery County district.

