New York Toy Fair 2017: K'NEX Celebra...

New York Toy Fair 2017: K'NEX Celebrates 25 Years with 50 New Products in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: I4U Future Technology News

K'NEX Brands will celebrate its 25th anniversary at New York Toy Fair 2017 , kicking off Feb. 18, by introducing a new look and feel to the brand including a refreshed logo, tagline, website and package design. When Joel Glickman invented the first and only color-coded building system in 1992, he didn't set out to design an educational construction toy, his goal was to show kids that the only limit to building was their imagination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hatfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
adult world (Jun '11) Jan 28 Eaturupper 13
News DUI Arrests (Jan '12) Oct '16 joe 11
Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF Oct '16 tiffany 4
Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.) Sep '16 Jan 2
Mary jane (Jan '16) Sep '16 Scotty BenWa 3
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
News Fischer's Park to host Holiday Lights Festival (Apr '09) Aug '16 Stephen Young 13
See all Hatfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hatfield Forum Now

Hatfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hatfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Hatfield, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,334 • Total comments across all topics: 278,714,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC