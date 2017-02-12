New York Toy Fair 2017: K'NEX Celebrates 25 Years with 50 New Products in 2017

K'NEX Brands will celebrate its 25th anniversary at New York Toy Fair 2017 , kicking off Feb. 18, by introducing a new look and feel to the brand including a refreshed logo, tagline, website and package design. When Joel Glickman invented the first and only color-coded building system in 1992, he didn't set out to design an educational construction toy, his goal was to show kids that the only limit to building was their imagination.

