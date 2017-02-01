Car Flips, 3 Hurt in Montco Crash
A crash Tuesday night injured three people and left a car overturned in a parking lot along a busy Montgomery County road. A 2010 Ford Fusion and a Honda Accord collided around 7 p.m. along Bethlehem Pike and Line Lexington Road in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, said Hatfield police.
Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
