Car Flips, 3 Hurt in Montco Crash

10 hrs ago

A crash Tuesday night injured three people and left a car overturned in a parking lot along a busy Montgomery County road. A 2010 Ford Fusion and a Honda Accord collided around 7 p.m. along Bethlehem Pike and Line Lexington Road in Hatfield, Pennsylvania, said Hatfield police.

