Jackson Twp. hog farm expansion is no...

Jackson Twp. hog farm expansion is not imminent

Nov 5, 2016

Perry Meadows, a large pig farm in Jackson Twp., has answered the concerns of local residents and assured them it does not plan to expand its operations near Blain in the immediate future. The company, with an office in Middletown, operates the Perry Meadows hog farm on Fowler Hollow Road.

