Jackson Twp. hog farm expansion is not imminent
Perry Meadows, a large pig farm in Jackson Twp., has answered the concerns of local residents and assured them it does not plan to expand its operations near Blain in the immediate future. The company, with an office in Middletown, operates the Perry Meadows hog farm on Fowler Hollow Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hatfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Arrests (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|joe
|11
|Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF
|Oct '16
|tiffany
|4
|Do you go BRALESS? (WOMEN ONLY PLS.)
|Sep '16
|Jan
|2
|adult world (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|submarine
|11
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Scotty BenWa
|3
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
|Fischer's Park to host Holiday Lights Festival (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Stephen Young
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hatfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC