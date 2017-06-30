'Guardians of the Torch:' Local Law Enforcement Runs to Support Special Olympics
For the 30th year, law enforcement agencies all across Minnesota are teaming up to raise awareness and money for more than 8,200 special Olympic athletes. The 2017 Torch Run for Special Olympics started bright and early on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgt Witold Kowal
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Hastings cop cleared in fatal shooting in cemetery (Oct '08)
|Jan '16
|digger
|17
|St. Paul man charged in Selvig Jewelers robbery (Apr '08)
|Nov '15
|Josh Lockhart Jr
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC