Tonight's Queer Voices showcases quee...

Tonight's Queer Voices showcases queer Muslim artists thriving in the Twin Cities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: City Pages

Nur Jibran grew up in Afghanistan under two military invasions, first from the Russians and then the United States. So much of his early experience was around survival in times of violence and trauma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hastings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgt Witold Kowal 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dr Wu 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
News Hastings cop cleared in fatal shooting in cemetery (Oct '08) Jan '16 digger 17
News St. Paul man charged in Selvig Jewelers robbery (Apr '08) Nov '15 Josh Lockhart Jr 13
See all Hastings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hastings Forum Now

Hastings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hastings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Hastings, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC