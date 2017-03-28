Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineries in frosty Minnesota

Nan Bailly, owner of Alexis Bailly Vineyard, of Hastings, Minn., with attorney Meagan Forbes in the background, holds bottles of wines from her winery at a news conference Tuesday, March 28, 2017, outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis to announce a lawsuit seeking to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state that's better known for its winters than vineyards.

