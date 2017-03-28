Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineri...

Lawsuit seeks more freedom for wineries in frosty Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
Mar 28, 2017 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Nan Bailly, owner of Alexis Bailly Vineyard, of Hastings, Minn., with attorney Meagan Forbes in the background, holds bottles of wines from her winery at a news conference Tuesday, March 28, 2017, outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis to announce a lawsuit seeking to overturn a law that requires them to make their products with a majority of grapes grown in Minnesota, a state that's better known for its winters than vineyards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hastings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Aug '16 sgt Witold Kowal 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16) Aug '16 Old Sam 2
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
News Hastings cop cleared in fatal shooting in cemetery (Oct '08) Jan '16 digger 17
News St. Paul man charged in Selvig Jewelers robbery (Apr '08) Nov '15 Josh Lockhart Jr 13
See all Hastings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hastings Forum Now

Hastings Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hastings Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Hastings, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC