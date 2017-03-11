A horse tale of loyalty and compassion in Hastings

Volunteer Lacrisha Elliot, 30, of Eagan, who manages the AMC Theatre in Roseville, has dreamed of having horses since she was a little girl. Only in the last almost two years has she had contact with horses as a volunteer at This Old Horse in Hastings and, she said, it has iallowed me to live my dream.i Here, Elliot was seen with Owen, a yearling colt, born of a wild horse herd on a South Dakota sanctuary and rescued by This Old Horse and seen Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Hastings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.