11th annual Preston Area Community Foundation dinner and auction will ...
The 11th Annual Preston Area Community Foundation Dinner and Auction will be held Monday, March 27 at the Branding Iron Supper Club in Preston, starting with social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. This annual event is a great opportunity for PACF donors in the greater Preston and Fountain areas to hear about the impact their contributions are making to improve the quality of life and build stronger communities. Highlighting the evening is guest speaker Janet Letnes Martin from Hastings, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore County Journal.
Add your comments below
Hastings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sgt Witold Kowal
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Hastings cop cleared in fatal shooting in cemetery (Oct '08)
|Jan '16
|digger
|17
|St. Paul man charged in Selvig Jewelers robbery (Apr '08)
|Nov '15
|Josh Lockhart Jr
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hastings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC